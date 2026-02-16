Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Republican running to unseat South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has accused his rival of lobbying to have Fox News host Trey Gowdy replace Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general.

“Lindsey Graham is reportedly pushing for Trey Gowdy to replace Pam Bondi as Attorney General if she is forced out,” Greenville businessman Mark Lynch wrote on X (Twitter) Sunday.

“This is EXACTLY the type of globalist, swamp-monster Beltway RINO who should NOT be the next AG. We need results, not press conferences. Arrests, not FOX News appearances.”

By calling Gowdy a “RINO,” Lynch was invoking a popular MAGA acronym for establishment members of their party, standing for “Republican in name only.”

In another post, citing a right-leaning account called Publius as his source, he said: “This poor advice, on top of globalist tendencies and atrocious voting record, are just a couple of the reasons I will be REPLACING Lindsey Graham.”

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced intense pressure and calls to resign in response to her bad-tempered appearrance before the House Judiciary Committee last week ( AP )

Gowdy, the TV star so objected to by Lynch, was a South Carolina Republican congressman from 2011 to 2019 and served as chair of the House Oversight Committee for two years before joining Fox.

The Independent has reached out to Graham’s office, Lynch’s campaign, Fox News, and the White House for comment on the speculation promoted by the candidate.

Bondi made a fiery appearance before the House Judiciary Committee last Wednesday, at which she sparred angrily with Democrats and declined to apologize to, or even acknowledge the presence of, the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, several of whom were sitting behind her.

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia subsequently called for Bondi to step down.

More surprisingly, so did an eclectic group of conservatives from MAGA and beyond, including Kyle Rittenhouse, Erick Erickson, Tim Pool, and Nick Fuentes.

open image in gallery South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has been accused by Senate challenger Mark Lynch of conspiring to have Bondi replaced as AG ( Getty )

However, there is currently no indication she is likely to do so.

Graham, for his part, has the “complete and total endorsement” of President Donald Trump and is therefore likely to sweep Lynch and fellow challenger Paul Dans aside in the battle to retain his Senate seat this year.

“I’m his north star,” the incumbent said of Trump in an interview with NBC News last week. “We disagree, but he knows where I am coming from. He sees me helping him as much as anybody in the Senate.”

Asked how he maintains his bond with the president – whom he blasted as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” when they were rivals for the GOP nomination in 2015 – Graham said he had a secret formula.

“Be mildly entertaining. Play golf. And understand he’s been a great president,” the senator advised. “You know what we have in common? I like him and he likes him.”

Explaining the importance of retaining the president’s ear, he said, “Let’s put it this way: I’ve heard senators say things. Most of them are very uninformed about what actually goes on at the White House.”

Administration spokesperson Abigail Jackson, in turn, said of the veteran: “Senator Graham is a close ally to the president and plays a critical role in helping to advance the president’s America First agenda in the Senate.”