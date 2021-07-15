The former House GOP conference chair rejected an attempt by Rep Jim Jordan, one of her GOP colleagues, to direct female lawmakers to what he considered to be a safer area during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, and laid the blame for the deaths and violence squarely at his feet.

Excerpts from I Along Can Fix It, a book on the downfall of the Trump administration by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker reveal that Ms Cheney described the incident in a phone call to Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the riot unfolded.

“That f***ng guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b***”, she told Mr Milley, according to excertps obtained by The Independent and first reported on CNN.

“ While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You f---ing did this’”, Ms Cheney added.

