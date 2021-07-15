Liz Cheney slapped away Jim Jordan from protecting her at Capitol riot: ‘You f***ing did this’, book claims
GOP conference chair unloaded during call with Joint Chiefs chair
The former House GOP conference chair rejected an attempt by Rep Jim Jordan, one of her GOP colleagues, to direct female lawmakers to what he considered to be a safer area during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, and laid the blame for the deaths and violence squarely at his feet.
Excerpts from I Along Can Fix It, a book on the downfall of the Trump administration by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker reveal that Ms Cheney described the incident in a phone call to Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the riot unfolded.
“That f***ng guy Jim Jordan. That son of a b***”, she told Mr Milley, according to excertps obtained by The Independent and first reported on CNN.
“ While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You f---ing did this’”, Ms Cheney added.
More to follow...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies