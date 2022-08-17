Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Liz Cheney – the most high-profile and outspoken critic of Donald Trump in the GOP – has lost her race for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat after her repeated criticisms of the former president and his supporters.

Harriet Hageman, whom Mr Trump endorsed, overwhelmingly beat Ms Cheney on Tuesday evening.

Ms Cheney’s loss comes after her repeated criticisms of Mr Trump and her leading role on the House January 6 committee, which held a series of damaging public hearings on the ex-president’s conduct around the Capitol riot. She was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his role in the riot.

Initially, she survived a challenge to her position as chairwoman of the House Republican conference. But eventually House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supported her removal after her repeated criticism of the GOP and Mr Trump.

Mr McCarthy eventually endorsed Ms Hageman, as did Representative Elise Stefanik, who replaced Ms Cheney as chairwoman of the House Republican conference. Both appeared over video at a Trump rally in Wyoming earlier this year.

Wyoming delivered Mr Trump his strongest win in the 2020 presidential election, which made Ms Cheney’s repeated criticisms of him politically radioactive.

Similarly, her opposition to Mr Trump became even more visible in her role as vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the riot on January 6.

Ms Cheney is just the latest Republican who voted to impeach Mr Trump to lose her primary. In June, Representative Tom Rice of South Carolina lost his primary to the Trump-endorsed Russell Fry. Earlier this month, freshman Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his primary to John Gibbs, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee highlighted Mr Gibbs’s pro-Trump bona fides. Last week, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington lost her primary against Joe Kent, whom Mr Trump also endorsed.

So far, the only two Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump to win their primaries are Representative David Valadao of California, who faces a tough general election race, and Dan Newhouse of Washington. Conversely, Representatives John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Ms Cheney’s fellow select committee member Adam Kinzinger of Illinois all announced they would not seek re-election.

In the closing weeks of the election, Ms Cheney doubled down on her criticisms of the former president. Her father, former vice president Dick Cheney who held the same seat for year, said “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

In her final ad before the election, Ms Cheney continued her critiques and seemed to look beyond the election.

“Here's my pledge to you. I will work every day to ensure that our exceptional nation lawn and bears, my children and your children must grow up in an America where we have honorable and peaceful transitions of power, not violent confrontations, intimidation and thuggery,” she said.

“No matter how long we must fight this is a battle who will win millions of Americans across our nation, Republicans, Democrats, independents, stand united in the cause of freedom.”