Liz Cheney has spent $58,000 on private security after death threats over her criticism of Trump

Congresswoman Liz Cheney has reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars to employ private security guards this year after receiving death threats for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported that Ms Cheney has spent $58,000 on private security from January to March, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the paper.

During her trips to Washington DC, Ms Cheney was accompanied by the Capitol Police, a security measure which is normally reserved for politicians in top congressional leadership.

Even in her home state, Ms Cheney and her team have had to adjust how they operate. Rather than hyping up her appearances on television and social media to bring out big crowds, her events are no longer widely publicized.

Ms Cheney said she supported the impeachment vote because there was an obligation in Congress to both hold Mr Trump accountable for fomenting the Capitol riot and to affirm American democracy.

“Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans," Ms Cheney told Republican House leaders before she was removed from her leadership position. "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy."

The congresswoman was removed from her seat as House Republican Conference chairwoman earlier this year in what was essentially a pledge of fealty to Mr Trump by congressional Republicans.

The former president has done little to divert the attacks on Ms Cheney that have required she surround herself with security. His ire for the congresswoman existed before the impeachment, however. Just before the Capitol riot, Mr Trump told his fans that Americans would be better off if they removed people like "the Liz Cheneys of the world”.

After House Republicans offered up Ms Cheney's leadership role to Mr Trump in a sacrificial slaughter, the former president employed his usual methods of celebration, public humiliation and mockery.

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party," he said at the time.

During the existence of his short lived blog, Mr Trump also railed against Ms Cheney, frequently citing polls suggesting she was not doing well in her re-election race.