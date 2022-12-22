Liz Cheney sits with Democratic colleagues ahead of Zelensky address to Congress

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Outgoing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats as she attended Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Congress on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky is on his first visit to the US since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

In his address, he thanked the American people for supporting Ukraine and invoked the US military triumphs.

He also urged the Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.

Ahead of his speech, Ms Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats and not with her Republican colleagues.

“Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, is sitting with Democrats, not Republicans. She’s sitting next to Representative Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia, a fellow member of the Jan. 6 committee,” reported The New York Times.

Michigan Advance reporter Andrew Roth said in a tweet that Ms Cheney was seen sitting next to another Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Ms Cheney’s seat in the Democrats chamber was also reported by The Hill reporter Mychael Schnell.

Earlier this week, Ms Cheney delivered a speech against former president Donald Trump during the final meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office,” she said in her speech.

Ms Cheney has been critical of Mr Trump over the last few years and grounded her politics around taking swipes at the twice impeached president for his conduct inside and outside the Oval Office.

Ms Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has not ruled out running in 2024 as a Republican or an independent.

Ahead of the Ukrainian president's address, Ms Cheney's party colleagues Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor.