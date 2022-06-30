Liz Cheney denounces Trump as ‘domestic threat’ trying to ‘unravel’ US rule of law

GOP lawmaker calls on her party to stop supporting Trump as he undermines US democracy

John Bowden
Thursday 30 June 2022 15:00
<p>Rep Liz Cheney at a hearing</p>

Rep Liz Cheney at a hearing

(Getty Images)

Rep Liz Cheney delivered a scorching condemnation of her party and Donald Trump on Wednesday following an explosive hearing of the January 6 committee a day earlier.

In a speech to guests at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, a monument to one of the GOP’s most well-known leaders, Ms Cheney excoriated the former president for his ongoing attempts to undermine confidence in the US elections system and rule of law in general.

“At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic,” she told attendees.

More follows...

