Donald Trump gloated over the ousting of House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney in a statement released shortly after a voice vote by party members removed her from the position.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realised how bad she is for the Republican Party,” the former president said.

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy,” he continues.

Bringing in her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, Mr Trump continued: “She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our great military, the worst decision in our country’s history.”

“I look forward to soon watching her as a paid contributor on CNN or MSDNC!” he added.

Ms Cheney was removed from her post by her fellow party members for refusing to buy into Mr Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

She instead chose to tell the truth about the election and was punished by those in the party loyal to the former president.

In an earlier blog post on his website, Mr Trump wrote: “The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a great opportunity today to rid themselves of a poor leader, a major Democrat talking point, a warmonger, and a person with absolutely no personality or heart.”

He added: “As a representative of the Great State of Wyoming, Liz Cheney is bad for our Country and bad for herself. Almost everyone in the Republican Party, including 90% of Wyoming, looks forward to her ouster—and that includes me!”

During the 20 minute closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning that saw her voted out of her post, Ms Cheney told colleagues: “We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

She vowed to do everything she can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.

Ms Cheney is expected to be replaced in her former role by one-time Trump critic, now loyalist, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York.

A vote will be held on Friday and Ms Stefanik is the only candidate. She has moved to reassure more hardline members of the party about her previous moderate voting record.

Ms Stefanik released a letter to her colleagues about a vision to unify the GOP conference and win back the House majority in 2022.

She promises a “disciplined, unified message” from party leadership; a “communications posture on offence every single day”; and to “empower all our member to shine”.