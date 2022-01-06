Liz Cheney and father Dick stand as only two Republicans joining House Democrats for January 6 memorial
Former vice president ‘deeply disappointed’ in modern GOP, largely absent from memorial events
Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, stood in the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans who participated in a moment of silence recognising the deaths of law enforcement officers who died in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
The Wyoming congresswoman – who has been ostracised from her own party after voting to impeach Donald Trump and joining a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the violent attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election – received hugs and fist bumps from other House lawmakers.
She was the only elected Republican present in the House on Thursday; Representative Adam Kinzinger, the only other Republican on the House select committee to investigate the attack, is not at the Capitol, as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their child.
“Wish I could be there too, but I’m on baby watch. I am in spirit,” he said on Twitter.
Mr Cheney told reporters that current Republican leadership is “not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years”.
“The importance of [6 January] as an historic event cannot be overstated,” said the former vice president, who served alongside former President George W Bush from 2001 through 2009.
“I was honored and proud to join my daughter on the House floor to recognise this anniversary, to commend the heroic actions of law enforcement that day, and to reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution,” he said in a statement.
“I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognise the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation,” he said.
Ms Cheney told reporters on Thursday that “the future of the country is at stake, and there are moments when we all have to come together in order to defend the Constitution”.
The former vice president, once seen by Democrats as a national obstruction during the Bush administration, was greeted warmly by several House Democrats on Thursday.
During other events throughout the Capitol on Thursday, House Democrats also praised Ms Cheney for her “moral courage,” as Representative Mikie Sherrill said.
“It’s appropriate to point out one person who I think has shown a great deal of moral courage, someone who stood up for her country at great personal cost, and that is Liz Cheney,” Ms Sherrill said.
