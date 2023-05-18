Matt Gaetz mocked for criticising Lizzo while supporting bikini-clad beer ads

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has been called out for body-shaming musician Lizzo while asserting that beer companies sell more product when they feature bikini-wearing models in their advertisements.

Mr Gaetz joined Newsmax host Chris Plante and others on the show The Right Squad on Tuesday night when the group spoke about a new advertisement from Miller Lite.

The ad, which features comedian Ilana Glazer, condemns the beer industry for objectifying women by advertising products with women in bikinis.

It comes just weeks after Bud Light was criticised for using transgender social media star Dylan Mulvaney in their advertisements.

But Mr Gaetz thinks the beer industry should stick to its old marketing techniques.

“I don’t think it’s crazy to say good-looking women in bikinis sell beer – like nobody wants to buy beer from Lizzo,” Mr Gaetz said.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has faced intense body-shaming since her rise to fame. The musician has advocated for body inclusion and promoted body positivity through her music and presence on social media.

“We watched Anheuser-Busch torch their valuation and now Miller Lite is saying quite literally ‘hold my beer,’” Mr Gaetz added.

When asked for comment, Mr Gaetz’s office told The Independent that the congressman’s comment “speaks for itself.”

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, saw a drop in revenue after using Ms Mulvaney in their advertising. Online, people boycotted the beer and company.

The company later apologised for including Ms Mulvaney in its marketing, saying they “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Before Mr Gaetz could add any more commentary, other hosts jumped in to defend Lizzo.

“I think Lizzo is attractive,” co-host Jason Nichols said.

Mr Gaetz responded, “Are you buying beer from her?”

Mr Nichols said, “I’m not buying beer from somebody in a bikini anyway.”

Mr Gaetz then indicated that he has purchased beer based on the way somebody in an advertisement looks.

On Twitter, journalist Jason Campbell posted the video, which received negative reaction from people.

“Matt Gaetz body shames Lizzo. I have a few words for Matt Gaetz: Everyone hates you, so there’s that,” former NBC executive Mike Sington wrote.

“If I ever started drinking again, I’d buy whatever beer Lizzo told me to buy,” another Twitter user said.

“What a horrible statement for a horrible, strange man,” one person tweeted.