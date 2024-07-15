Support truly

A local police officer in Pennsylvania reportedly confronted the 20-year-old man who fired at Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday, but retreated after the would-be assassin pointed a rifle at him.

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe told CNN that police in Butler Township received reports on the day of the rally about a suspicious person lurking around the perimeter of Trump's rally on Saturday. The callers did not report that the individual was carrying a gun.

Law enforcement was dispatched to check out the reports when one of the officers spotted the gunman, who the FBI identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Croooks, on a nearby roof. One officer reportedly hoisted another onto the ledge, which prompted the shooter to turn around and point a gun at him.

The officer saw the gun pointed at him and dropped off the ledge, fearing he'd be shot.

That is reportedly when the gunman turned and fired at Trump.

Bethel Park police officers outside the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks ( REUTERS )

Trump's right ear was injured during the attack and a rally attendee was killed. Two others were wounded. Secret Service agents helped Trump off stage while snipers on a nearby roof engaged and killed the shooter.

Slupe told the outlet that there was "obviously" a failure of security at some stage, and that his office would examine how the day's events played out.

“This is being investigated and obviously at the end of the day, we’re going to learn something from it,” he said.

The sheriff also pulled back the veil when it comes to how local law enforcement prepares for visits from presidents and presidential candidates. He described a meeting that took place about a week before the rally with Secret Service members, township police, bomb squads and other law enforcement entities involved in Trump's visit.

The group of officers reviewed and discussed their security preparations and responsibilities during the meeting, but Slupe said that no point during the gathering was he informed of any red flags or possible threats to Trump or the public. He said if he had, he'd have done everything in his power to stop Trump from speaking that day.

On Sunday, Joe Biden addressed the nation to discuss the attack on his 2024 rival.

He said his administration has directed the US Secret Service to review "all security measures – all security measures – for the Republican National Convention," which kicks off on Monday and will feature an appearance by Trump.

Biden also said he has ordered an independent review of the security plan on Saturday to gain a better of what went wrong.