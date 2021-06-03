US postmaster general Louis DeJoy is under FBI investigation related to his fundraising for political campaigns, his spokesman confirmed to The Washington Post.

“Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector,” Mr DeJoy’s spokesman, Mark Corallo, told the newspaper. “He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them.”

This is a developing story.