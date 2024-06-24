Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A group of Louisiana families with children in public school is suing the state in federal court to block a new state law requiring every public school classroom to display the Ten Commandments.

The plaintiffs include parents from multi-faith backgrounds – including rabbis and pastors – represented by a coalition of civil rights groups arguing that law violates long-standing Supreme Court precedent and First Amendment protections against the government from injecting religion into schools.

“Permanently posting the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana public-school classroom – rendering them unavoidable – unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration, and adoption of the state’s favored religious scripture,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Republican Governor Jeff Landry signed the legislation from a Catholic school auditorium last week after announcing that he “can’t wait to be sued” by turning Louisiana into the first state to mandate the Ten Commandments in schools.

Landry’s law appears to be designed to invite a federal court battle that will work its way to the Supreme Court. Conservative Christian legal groups have been angling for another shot at reversing Supreme Court rulings protecting the separation of church and state for decades.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit – which takes aim at state school officials – have argued that the law not only flies in the face of First Amendment protections but also “sends the harmful and religiously divisive message that students who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments – or, more precisely, to the specific version of the Ten Commandments [the law] requires schools to display – do not belong in their own school community and should refrain from expressing any faith practices or beliefs that are not aligned with the state’s religious preferences.”

Louisiana’s Republican Governor Jeff Landry approved legislation requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom on June 19. Five days later, civil rights groups and parents of public school students sued to block the law. ( AP )

Plaintiffs include a Unitarian Universalist minister, her husband and their two children; a Presbyterian minister and his three children; a Jewish father and his two elementary-age children; and other Unitarian and nonreligious families.

“This law is a disturbing abuse of power by state officials,” according to Heather L Weaver, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief. “Louisiana law requires children to attend school so they can be educated, not evangelized.”

Louisiana’s law requires all schools to display the text exactly as written in the bill, and in “a poster or framed document that is at least eleven inches by fourteen inches” – at minimum – and “in a large, easily readable font.”

It also requires a 200-word “context statement” arguing that the Ten Commandments were “a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries” up until 50 years ago.

This is a developing story