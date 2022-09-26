Jump to content

New killing adds to fears of Brazil election violence

Brazilian police say a 39-year-old supporter of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been stabbed to death in a bar amid rising concern about political violence in a tense presidential campaign

Via AP news wire
Monday 26 September 2022 20:38
Brazil Elections
Brazil Elections
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brazilian police said on Monday that a 39-year-old supporter of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was stabbed to death in a bar amid rising concern about political violence in a tense presidential campaign.

The newspaper O Povo reported that witnesses told police a man entered a bar in the city of Cascavel on Saturday and asked who was voting for da Silva in the Oct. 2 election. A man said, “I will,” and then was stabbed. He died in hospital the same day.

A Ceara state police official confirmed the report Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to comment.

Police earlier issued a statement saying the man was killed due to a “political discussion” and said the 59-year-old suspect remained at large.

Da Silva, a leftist who governed from 2003 to 2010, is leading in virtually all polls against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who has insisted that the polls are wrong and that election fraud may rob him of the presidency.

Earlier in the campaign, a Bolsonaro backer killed a local official of da Silva’s Workers’ Party in the city of Foz de Iguacu and there have been less serious clashes between Bolsonaro and da Silva backers.

Workers' Party lawmaker Paulo Guedes said on Twitter his car had been shot at three times by Bolsonaro supporters during a rally.

“How far does this hatred go?,” Guedes said on his social media channels.

Police in the city of Angra dos Reis near Rio de Janeiro said on Saturday that a woman had been hit on the head by a Bolsonaro supporter after expressing criticism of the president.

Both leading candidates have taken to wearing bulletproof vests for public appearances. Bolsonaro nearly died due to a stabbing by a mentally ill man in the 2018 campaign.

