Police shut down bridge in Michigan over ‘active bomb threat’

Traffic was halted on Michigan’s famous Mackinac Bridge after a bomb threat was reported, according to state police.

Michigan state police told local news affiliate WLUC-TV that a “bomb threat” had shut down the bridge in both directions as authorities investigated the scene.

“Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area,” added the Mackinac Bridge Authority in a statement to WLUC-TV.

Video showed cars backed up waiting to cross after authorities shut down traffic on both sides.

Short video of the current traffic situation near the Mackinac Bridge.#mackinacbridge pic.twitter.com/Nr4Bz99D58 — Michigan Mittens (@MichiganMittens) July 18, 2021

The Bridge Authority added that law enforcement had carried out an initial sweep of the structure and found no explosive devices, and that they undertaking. a second search.

“Law enforcement notified the MBA of a bomb threat on the bridge; MBA closed the bridge at 2:15 p.m. After an extensive search, nothing has been found,” the MBA tweeted.

“They are completing one more sweep and hope to re-open the bridge soon. MSP and Mackinaw City police are investigating.”

Shortly after the announcement the webcam feed on the Authority’s website was taken down.

The bridge eventually reopened after two hours when law enforcement gave it the all-clear to do so.

“All clear on the Mackinac Bridge. Please drive with care. Have a safe and pleasant trip!” the Authority tweeted when it opened again.

The suspension bridge that connects Michigan’s Lower and Upper peninsulas first opened to traffic on 1 November 1957.

The total length of the bridge is five miles and it took 2,500 workers three years to build using 71,300 tons of structural steel, 466,3000 cubic yards of concrete, 41,000 miles of cable wire and millions of steel rivets and bolts.