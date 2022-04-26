Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at North Carolina airport, report says

Unnamed TSA agents say they found a 9mm handgun in the congressman’s luggage

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 26 April 2022 19:39
Comments
<p>Unnamed TSA sources say a 9mm handgun was found in Rep Madison Cawthorn’s luggage </p>

(Getty Images)

Rep Madison Cawthorn has been accused of bringing a gun into a North Carolina airport.

According to unnamed TSA sources who spoke to WSOC-TV, the loaded 9mm handgun was found in Mr Cawthorn’s luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning. It is not clear whether the congressman will face charges, but the station said he’s been “cited.”

The news echoes a similar incident in February 2021, when TSA agents found a weapon – also a 9mm handgun – in Mr Cawthorn’s carry-on at Asheville Regional Airport. He was not charged over that incident.

The Independent has reached out to both Mr Cawthorn’s office and the TSA for comment.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

