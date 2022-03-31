RepublicanNorth Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn has tweeted that he “won’t stop fighting” and that he “won’t bow to the mob” amid scrutiny of his comments in which he alleged that other politicians have done cocaine in front of him and invited him to orgies.

“The radical left, the establishment, and the media want to take me down. Their attacks have been relentless. I won’t stop fighting. I won’t bow to the mob. They want to silence the America First movement. I’m not going anywhere,” Mr Cawthorn wrote on Thursday.

The congressman also published a campaign video, in which a narrator says that “the entire left-wing establishment has targeted Madison Cawthorn as public enemy number one. Their smears and attacks are relentless and they’ve tried everything to take him down”.

“They are terrified of him because he’s effective. Despite all adversity, Madison Cawthorn continues to stand and fight,” the narrator adds.

