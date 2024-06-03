‘Trust Jesus’ MAGA bus crashes on way to Trump rally

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An RV infamously decked out in MAGA and pro-Donald Trump signs has been left a wreck after it crashed into a utility pole while en route to a rally in support of the former president.

The crash unfolded just before midday on Sunday as the bus was travelling near Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue on Staten Island, law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

A man and a woman were inside the RV at the time, with the man suffering minor injuries, police said.

Eyewitness Damian Cross captured the aftermath of the crash, with photos showing the bus – covered in an array of Trump paraphernalia and posters including messages such as “Trust Jesus,” “I am the pro-life generation” and “Let’s Go Brandon” – with its side ripped open.

The windscreen also appears to be damaged while a collection of signs supporting Trump’s presidential campaign are seen scattered across the ground.

The RV covered in campaign signs and flags has been spotted outside other Donald Trump campaign rallies, such as in Concord, New Hampshire on 19 January ( Getty Images )

The RV is well-known in the world of MAGA and is often spotted at Trump campaign rallies.

It belongs to couple Donna Eiden and Rocky Granata, who sell Trump-themed souvenirs from the vehicle as they travel to rallies all across the country.

“We have pretty much everything. Cover to cover,” Eiden told The New York Post last month.

“If they make for Trump, we pretty much have it.”

It is not clear if Eiden or Granata were the individuals inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, The New York Post reported.

The Independent has contacted the NYPD for further information.

The incident occurred just days after the former president was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels – as part of an election conspiracy to kill stories of Trump’s alleged affairs that threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump will be sentenced on 11 July, just four days before the Republican National Convention, where he will be formally invited to accept the Republican nomination to take on President Joe Biden in November.