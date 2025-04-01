Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right internet personality Stew Peters suggested he wants a “final solution” to remove Jews from the United States.

Peters, known for spreading Covid-19 misinformation, promoting white supremacist rhetoric and denying the Holocaust, discussed on his March 27 show about how President Donald Trump is “making Israel great again.”

His guest, Matt Baker, a self-described “freedom fighter” based in California, interjected: “I don’t think we should deport all Jewish people.”

“Well, I’m two years ahead of you on that and in two years, you’ll come back and say, ‘Yeah you were right about that,’” Peters said. “I’m a little bit ahead of people, just like I was with Covid and the bioweapon…We absolutely do need a final solution on that.”

Earlier in the episode, Peters said: “Our country is not being put first,” before calling Trump’s administration “the most anti-American administration of all time.”

Stew Peters says he wants a 'final solution' for deporting all Jews from America in an episode of his show ( Stew Peters Network )

Baker praised Trump’s handling of the border before saying: “We did not vote for this Israel-first BS,” pointing to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, the creation of the anti-Semitism task force and the cancelation of sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Peters later accused the administration of “propping up this pedophilic, homosexual, genocidal nation state instead of protecting our country and bringing our troops home.”

A number of notable Trump allies have sat down for interviews with Peters, including FBI director Kash Patel, failed gubernatorial and Senate candidate Kari Lake, and GOP congressmen Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Pete Sessions.

During Patel’s confirmation hearing, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin asked if he was familiar with Peters. “Not off the top of my head,” Patel replied, prompting Durbin to inform him that he appeared on his show eight separate times.

The X account Right Wing Watch posted the clip of Peters and Baker, which has been seen 260,000 times. The Independent has reached out to a representative for Peters for comment.

On March 31, Peters responded to an X user calling on him to be “jailed for threatening people.” The podcast host wrote: “Hi, jew. I’m still walking around and not in prison, for using words, because it’s my Constitutional right. We need a final solution. The truth is radical.”

That same day, Peters posted a screenshot from a Reddit user posting a “call to action” to report Peters’ account for incitement of violence. “This sort of degeneracy and hate does not belong in civilized society,” the Reddit post read, referring to his “final solution” comment.

Peters remarked: “Jews are mass reporting my account, claiming I’m inciting violence. In the post being shared, I do not mention, condone, or even allude to violence AT ALL. These people are liars and parasites.”

Later that day, he posted a clip of a rabbi testifying before Congress, seemingly doubling down on his previous comment, writing on X: “Rabbis are sitting before congress demanding that free speech be taken away from the American people. These subversives are anti-American and it’s time for them to be removed from this country.”