Bidens to serve Maine lobster to Macron despite Whole Foods ban

American Osetra caviar, butter-poached lobster from Maine, beef, and California wines will be presented before Emmanuel Macron for a state dinner hosted by president Joe Biden for his French counterpart.

The Biden family and the Macrons will be part of a red, white and blue-themed gathering at a pavilion set up on the South Lawn of the White House for the first state visit hosted by the American president since he was elected to the office in 2021.

The menu, released in advance of the dinner to be served to 300-400 guests on Thursday, showed the gathering will dine on shallot marmalade, a selection of cheese from three different states, potatoes and beef, and wash it down with wines from California.

Newton “Unfiltered” Chardonnay and Anakota “Knights Valley” Cabernet Sauvignon, along with a California sparkling wine with French roots, Roederer Estate Brut Rose, will be served to the gathering. For dessert, the menu has been fixed for orange chiffon cake and roasted pears with citrus sauce along with “creme fraiche ice cream”.

However, the inclusion of the Maine lobster, just after Whole Foods announced its decision to stop selling the delicacy over threats to endangered whales, has raised eyebrows.

The grocery chain said it would stop selling lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine from next month over concerns about endangered North Atlantic right whales getting entangled in fishing gear. Scientists estimate fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales remain in existence, largely due to human causes.

The company's decision comes on the heels of changes in sustainability ratings for Maine lobster fisheries by separate third-party seafood monitoring groups.

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended its certification of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery earlier in November after the Monterey Bay Aquarium (MBA) Seafood Watch Program downgraded Maine lobsters to its red list.

Whole Foods said the decision to stop buying the lobsters was taken to uphold its responsibility to sourcing standards established in 2012.

They mandate that wild-caught seafood sold in hundreds of stores must be from fisheries certified by the MSC or rated “yellow” or “green” by the MBA.

“These third-party verifications and ratings are critical to maintaining the integrity of our standards for all wild-caught seafood found in our seafood department,” the company said in a statement.

Whole Foods will stop procuring Maine lobsters from 15 December, but sell the remainder of its supply, the grocery chain said.

The contentious ban has sparked an outcry from Maine’s elected officials and the lobster industry.

Four members of Maine's congressional delegation criticised the decision in a strongly worded statement.

“We are disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision and deeply frustrated that the Marine Stewardship Council’s suspension of the lobster industry’s certificate of sustainability continues to harm the livelihoods of hardworking men and women up and down Maine’s coast,” said the statement by senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, along with Maine governor Janet Mills.