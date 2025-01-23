Man with gun cleared security and got into US Capitol for tour, cops say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after getting past security and entering the U.S. Capitol building with a gun, police have said.

James A Faber, of Massachusetts, was arrested on Tuesday for a string of offenses including carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest, according to Capitol Police. While entering the visitor center he had set off the metal detectors and was searched, but his weapon had not been found.

The 27-year-old was detained after USCP received a lookout for a man with reported mental health issues and suicidal thoughts who was believed to be armed and in the area.

Faber’s car was spotted by officers around 1:15 pm and it was discovered he had entered the Capitol Visitor Center and taken a Capitol tour. An hour later he was found leaving the Library of Congress, after the tour, and walking towards his car.

After being stopped and searched, a 9mm handgun was discovered, concealed in Faber’s waistband. He was arrested for unlawful activities, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

It is unclear why USCP took two days to release information about the incident.

Security video from the force shows how Faber entered through the south visitor center checkpoint. After the metal detectors were set off, an officer performed a secondary hand search, but Faber was still into the building.

“The officer is suspended while the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation into the officer’s performance of that search,” a statement from USCP said. “At this time, there is no indication that the man was coming to harm the Congress. Thankfully nobody was hurt.”

The statement added: “The USCP demands the highest standards when it comes to screening visitors, so a full review of this incident has already been ordered, as well as mandatory refresher training on security screening, so this never happens again.”

According to the force, the case is now with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.