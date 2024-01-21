Man shoved by Trump fans as ex-president calls for him to be ejected from rally

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump called for a man to be ejected from his rally on Saturday night in New Hampshire.

The Trump supporter was seen being shoved by other members of the crowd and Mr Trump called for his removal from the podium in Manchester.

“You can get him out of here. Get out of here. Go ahead,” the former president can be heard saying in footage of the event. “You can throw him out.”

The man is then seen being escorted from the venue by four security guards as he’s assaulted by other attendees.

“He’s just a disturbed person,” Mr Trump continued from the stage. “Well now we know that politics is getting serious. Now we know we’re getting serious.”

Mr Trump has been campaigning in the state ahead of its primary election next week. He previously won the Iowa caucus earlier this month with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second.

Though the campaigning has not gone without its slip-ups: on Friday, Mr Trump confused former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, telling a crowd that she was to blame for the lack of security response during the January 6 riot.

A day before that, the former president appeared to mix up former president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Ms Haley didn’t miss the opportunity to question Mr Trump’s mental ability ahead of the election.

“I’m not saying anything derogatory,” the presidential candidate said at a campaign event over the weekend. “But when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

Mr Trump has been known to throw out attendees of his rallies. While campaigning for the presidency in 2016, he told a Las Vegas crowd that he’d like to “punch” a protester in the face. The person was smiling as he was thrown out of the venue, the former president said.

He continued his comments by saying the protester was “nasty as hell” and that in the old days he’d be carried out on a stretcher. “We’re not allowed to push back anymore,” the former president said.