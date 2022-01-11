Manchin kills voting rights reform moments before Biden’s speech
Manchin talked about rule changes instead of getting rid of the filibuster
Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.
The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.
“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane.
Mr Manchin said the filibuster is what makes the Senate work.
“We need some good rules changes and we can do that together,” he said but added that it needed to be done with an overwhelming consensus. “Getting rid of the filibuster does not make it work better.”
