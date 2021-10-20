West Virginia’s conservative Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, responded dismissively to a report published on Wednesday claiming that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.

Mother Jones reported the senator’s considerations on Wednesday, citing associates who had heard him speak of such plans. According to the news outlet, Mr Manchin believes it is likely he will exit the party by 2022, and has considered doing so within the past few weeks as debates rage on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda.

At a gaggle with reporters on Capitol Hill, Mr Manchin responded, stating: “I have no control over the rumors.”

“It’s bullshit”, he added.

The Independent has reached out to the senator’s office for further comment on the report.

More follows...