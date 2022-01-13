Sen Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Sen Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.

Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.

“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”

Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Sen Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.

Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the Senate floor as Democrats hoped to change the 60-vote threshold to pass voting rights. Her speech comes days after Mr Biden spoke in Atlanta and forcefully called on Democratic senators to change the legislative filibuster.

During the address, she reiterated her support for Democrat-led voting rights legislation itself, as well as the measure preventing its passage.

“I strongly support, and will continue to vote for legislative responses to these state laws,” said the senator.

But, she added: "I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.

More follows...