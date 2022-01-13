Joe Manchin praises Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to tweak filibuster as voting rights bill stymied
Exclusive: Joe Manchin, a key moderate vote for President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, calls Kyrsten Sinema’s speech ‘excellent’
Sen Joe Manchin praised fellow conservative Democrat Sen Kyrsten Sinema’s speech in which she indicated she would not vote to eliminate the filibuster to advance voting rights legislation.
Mr Manchin spoke with The Independent on the way to a meeting between President Joe Biden and Democratic senators as the White House seeks to enact legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms and the next presidential election.
“Very good,” Mr Manchin said of his colleague’s remarks. “Excellent speech.”
Other Democrats were less complimentary. “I’d say the speech kind of speaks for itself,” Sen Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said.
Ms Sinema delivered the speech on the Senate floor as Democrats hoped to change the 60-vote threshold to pass voting rights. Her speech comes days after Mr Biden spoke in Atlanta and forcefully called on Democratic senators to change the legislative filibuster.
During the address, she reiterated her support for Democrat-led voting rights legislation itself, as well as the measure preventing its passage.
“I strongly support, and will continue to vote for legislative responses to these state laws,” said the senator.
But, she added: "I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies