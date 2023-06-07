Mexico's foreign minister plans to step down to pursue presidential bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he will resign his position next week to dedicate himself to seeking the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party to be its presidential candidate in next year’s election.

Ebrard is among three leading aspirants for the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party.

For months, Ebrard has been juggling his foreign policy duties and pre-campaign activities. He said he will resign Monday, June 12.

The other leading contenders for the party’s nomination are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Minister Adán Augusto López.

Whomever Morena chooses as its candidate is expected to be the frontrunner in next year’s presidential election.