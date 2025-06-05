Family of teen detained by ICE shares emotional video pleading for his return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of the 18-year-old Massachusetts high school junior detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement while driving to volleyball practice released an emotional video pleading for his safe return home.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva‘s family addressed ICE directly in the emotional clip, filmed in their son’s bedroom and released by their attorney Wednesday.

“I love my son. We need Marcelo back home. It’s no family without him,” said his father, João Paulo Gomes Pereira. “We love America. Please, bring my son back.”

After his father spoke, the teen’s mother pleaded with ICE agents, saying she missed her son and needed to hug him, before his two younger siblings spoke.

“I just really miss having him with me. I just want to give him a hug. When he gets back, I will give him a very big hug. But ICE, please get him out, please,” his younger brother, Miguel, said.

The family of Garcelo Gomes da Silva shared an emotional plea to ICE, begging for the 18-year-old’s release ( McHaffey & Nice Law )

His little sister, Mariana, said she missed having sleepovers and watching movies with her brother, who she said would cook her food.

“I just miss everything about him. I miss when he used to make ramen for me, and chicken nuggets in the air fryer. I just really miss him and I hope he comes back soon,” Mariana said.

Gomes da Silva, who came to the U.S. from Brazil when he was seven years old, was detained Saturday – but he was not the original target for their arrest, ICE officials said. Agents were looking to pull over his father, who was not in the car, because of his “habit of reckless driving” at speeds over 100 mph, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Like any local law enforcement officer, if you encounter someone that has a warrant or … he’s here illegally, we will take action on it,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said of the teen’s arrest.

The teenager first came to the U.S. on a visitor visa before obtaining a student visa that has since lapsed, according to his attorney, Robin Nice.

Gomes da Silva was involved in his community and a dedicated member of both the Milford High School marching band and the band at his local church, according to Nice.

In the video, which was filmed in the teen’s bedroom, a drum set is visible.

“He has glowing letters from his principal, from teachers, from his volleyball coach, from his pastor. He has no criminal record. This kid has never interacted with police until last Saturday, and he entered the U.S. lawfully,” Nice said. “Even if removal proceedings are the appropriate avenue in his case, which is fine, there’s no reason for him to be detained.”

A federal judge is weighing Gomes da Silva’s request to be released while his immigration case proceeds. An emergency order was issued directing the government not to remove him from the country or transfer him for at least 72 hours.

Gomes da Silva is currently being held at a processing facility that is not intended for detention, with 40 men to a room sleeping on cement floors. They are sometimes only given crackers to eat, Nice said.

The teenager’s arrest has sparked widespread outrage and prompted a walkout protest at his high school Monday as students called for his release.

“This is a really active, involved kid,” Nice said. “He is a credit to our society and it is backwards and crazy that we’re putting him through this.”

With reporting from the Associated Press