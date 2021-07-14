Democrats vow to decriminalise cannabis with new bill: We’ll ‘make this a priority’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to make the decriminalisation of marijuana a “priority” at a press conference where he unveiled a new bill to take the plant off of the list of US controlled substances.

The move, if passed, would have a significant effect in states where the drug is legal for recreational or medical use, as it would allow companies that sell it to take some tax deductions for business expenses.

It faces an uncertain future in the evenly-divided Senate, though the issue has seen some bipartisan support in the past.

More to follow...