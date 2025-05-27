New grooming standards in the Marines will target Black men, critics charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Marine Corps is eliminating waivers that previously allowed service members who suffer from razor bumps to forgo shaving — an action critics say disproportionately affects Black men.

The US military requires all male service members to be clean-shaven. However, the military introduced shaving wavers in the 1970s to address genetic skin conditions like pseudofolliculitis barbae, better known as razor bumps or ingrown hairs.

Now, thanks to guidance issued in March, men with a PFB or ingrown hair diagnosis could be expelled from the Marines if the issue continues.

Aimed at enhancing Marines' "warfighting capability," the guidance states that service members with PFB must undergo a medical evaluation within 90 days.

If their condition doesn't improve within a year following a four-step treatment plan, Marines with PFB may be discharged with an honorable discharge for "incompatibility with service" at their commanding officer's discretion, Jacoby Getty, a spokesperson for the Corps' Manpower and Reserve Affairs, told Military.com in March.

Black service members make up about 15 percent to 16 percent of the active-duty military, but they hold 66 percent of the shaving waivers, according to Military.com.

The recent policy update under Brig. Gen. David R. Everly reversed a 2022 rule that prevented Marines from being discharged solely due to the skin condition.

Over the past three years, service members could receive temporary or permanent shaving waivers or “no shave chits” if their PFB was unresponsive to topical treatments.

PFB affects up to 60 percent of Black men, the highest rate among all groups, according to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology. People with PFB can experience painful bumps, itching, and even scarring after shaving.

There is no cure for PFB, but laser hair removal is the most effective long-term solution, according to the US Pharmacist.

Black service members represent roughly 15 percent to 16 percent of the active-duty force, yet they account for 66 percent of those holding shaving waivers, Military.com reports.

Critics of this guidance, including an active military dermatologist who agreed to remain anonymous while speaking with NBC News, said this rule has “nothing to do with readiness.”

“On its face, it’s a racist policy, because this is a condition that impacts African Americans and other people of color predominantly just by the nature of hair growth on the face,” the dermatologist said in an article published on May 24.

Earlier this year, the US Air Force also revised its guidelines on PFB, announcing that shaving waivers will end 90 days after an airman's next annual medical evaluation, though the criteria for continued eligibility remain unclear.

Marines with PFB who don't improve after a year of a four-step treatment plan may be honorably discharged for "incompatibility with service" at their commander's discretion, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

Air Force veteran Ed Anderson, 70, told NBC News that he views this move as another example of the “ongoing attacks” on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the federal government.

“It’s mostly soldiers of color who are impacted by this,” Anderson told the outlet. “I don’t see this as a productive and effective means of retaining and recruiting troops.”

It’s unknown how many Marines the new policy will impact, as the service does not keep centralized records of those with PFB shaving exemptions, Getty said.