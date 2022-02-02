Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may run for president after encouragement from Alex Jones

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 02 February 2022 19:50
Comments
<p>US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appearing on Alex Jones’ InfoWars broadcast saying she would consider a presidential run in the future</p>

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appearing on Alex Jones’ InfoWars broadcast saying she would consider a presidential run in the future

(screengrab)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office.

During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president.

He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.”

“Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked Ms Greene, lauding her “voting record.”

Mr Jones then pitched a “Greene/DeSantis” ticket, referencing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who - after former President Donald Trump - is the preferred candidate for Republicans in 2024.

Recommended

Ms Greene laughed and smiled at the endorsement from the notorious conspiracy theorist, but said she was a “very strong supporter of President Trump.”

“But in the future we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in