Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office.

During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president.

He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.”

“Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked Ms Greene, lauding her “voting record.”

Mr Jones then pitched a “Greene/DeSantis” ticket, referencing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who - after former President Donald Trump - is the preferred candidate for Republicans in 2024.

Ms Greene laughed and smiled at the endorsement from the notorious conspiracy theorist, but said she was a “very strong supporter of President Trump.”

“But in the future we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that,” she said.