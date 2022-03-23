Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained she feels “threatened” that transgender women, whom she labeled “biological men”, are replacing women like herself in society.

Ms Greene’s statements, which came from a series of tweets fired off from her Twitter account on Tuesday, are false, but align closely with anti-LGBT sentiments that the unabashed conspiracy theorist has traipsed in before.

“As a woman, I feel threatened because biological men are aggressively replacing women,” she tweeted in response to a post from conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which has since been deleted by Twitter for violating its terms and conditions.

Mr Kirk, who was commenting on USA Today’s recent selection of Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the US, as Women of the Year, asked in his tweet, “Where are the feminists?”

In another tweet, also deleted, conservative Christian satirical blog The Babylon Bee incorrectly labelled Ms Levine their “Man of the Year”.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson then decided to jump in, sharing a screenshot of both deleted tweets with the comment, “"But wait. Both these tweets are true."

On Wednesday, Ms Greene continued wading into the Twitter-sphere deletions, this time sharing a retweet that called into question why Mr Carlson’s screenshots of the above debacle had also been deleted.

“This is no longer censorship,” Ms Greene wrote. “It’s a complete attack on truth and anyone who speaks it.”