Marjorie Taylor Greene was jostled and heckled by pro-choice protesters after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade.

The Georgia far-right Republican told reporters that she was “happy” at the ruling as some protesters chanted “lock her up” – a reference to Trump supporters’ 2016 chants against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” she said. “It’s wonderful, and I think we have to worry about the radical left. They’re the ones who are going to perform an insurrection here at the Supreme Court. We’ve got to protect women ... anyone supporting abortionists is supporting death.”

“This is the greatest blessing!” she added.

Chants of “you are a traitor” could be heard as Ms Greene attempted to manoeuvre through the raging crowd outside the Supreme Court only steps away from the US Capitol in downtown Washington, DC.

While hundreds began gathering outside the Supreme Court to protest its announcement that it would end constitutional protections for abortion care, Conservatives started celebrating the decision that would officially end 50 years of federal protections for the procedure.

“God Bless Justice Thomas. God Bless Justice Alito,” tweeted Ohio Rep Jim Jordan, minutes after the high court announced that they’d ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

“Life wins,” the Republican politician added, echoing a sentiment picked up by other right-leaning politicians in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, a decision that has affirmed constitutional protections for abortion care up to 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“Glory to God,” tweeted Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert, who began her message by picking up Mr Jordan’s message of pronouncing, “LIFE WINS,” in all caps.

Writing for the court’s majority, conservative Justice Samuel Alito claims that the Roe decision was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Alito wrote in the 6-3 ruling.

Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama praised the conservative-majority US Supreme Court for overturning on Friday, calling it a “historic day”.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned,” the Republican governor said, according to Fox reporter Bob Grip.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer on Donald Trump’s legal team, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise all rallied around the same congratulatory message of “life wins”, a phrase that quickly became a trending hashtag for the Twitter users who celebrated the high court’s decision.

“For half a century unelected judges have dictated America’s abortion laws,” the RNC chairwoman continued in her post. “Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda.”