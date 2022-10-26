Jump to content

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion

‘Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 26 October 2022 06:53
<p>Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a campaign rally attended by former US President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on 9 October 2022 in Mesa, Arizona</p>

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a campaign rally attended by former US President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on 9 October 2022 in Mesa, Arizona

(Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media.

During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted a woman who told her “my body is my body and I don’t want the government telling me what I can do with my body”.

The Republican responded by saying “Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?”

Then, without waiting for an answer from the caller, she went on: “That’s my question, I am asking a legitimate question.”

She continued to add that “abortion is murder” and told the woman on call that she did not “think you’re having children any time soon”.

“So I appreciate your interest in women’s rights but killing an unborn baby is not a woman’s right and that’s not healthcare,” said the far-right Republican.

The caller then appeared to reference the 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to go out of state to get an abortion.

“That is a very rare, rare, rare occasion so that should not be the entire premise of the argument on abortion,” Ms Greene replied.

She then repeated her comment, speculating that the caller would not be having children soon.

“Again, ma’am, I know you say it’s your body your choice but I don’t think you’re having any children any time soon and I think we need to focus on the future of America and that’s our children… and the unborn, they’re our future also,” said the Georgia representative.

“So let’s focus on protecting their lives instead of being focused on the lie that abortion is women’s health care because that’s not health care,” Mr Greene added.

Several commentators hit out at Ms Greene’s comments.

“Just a garbage human being,” wrote Adam Parkhomenko, a political strategist and Democrat.

“MTG won’t be having any more children either, so shouldn’t her opinion be just as invalidated?” asked one Twitter user.

One user pointed out how Ms Greene “treats people”.

“Look how she treats people. Mocking them. The lady wasn’t even being rude, she sounded very concerned. And how does she know that woman isn’t having kids anytime soon?” said the user.

“Men are not having children anytime soon and they are certainly involved in making laws regarding this issue,” pointed out another user.

When Roe v Wade was overturned, Ms Greene said it was a “blessing” and a “miracle”.

The representative previously told women that if they don’t want to get pregnant, they should “make better choices” and “choose to not have sex”.

