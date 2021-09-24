Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia engaged in a shouting match with Democratic Rep Debbie Dingell of Michigan after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines Friday.

The Hill’s Scott Wong filmed the exchange after the vote on Friday.

Ms Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, chided Ms Greene for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbors.

“You try being a Christian and start treating your colleagues decently,” Ms Dingell said.