Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks abortion fight on Capitol steps after House passes pro-choice bill
Comes after Democrats passed a party line vote to encode abortion rights.
Eric Garcia
Friday 24 September 2021 18:27 comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets in shouting match with Democrats after abortion law vote
Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia engaged in a shouting match with Democratic Rep Debbie Dingell of Michigan after Democrats passed an abortion rights bill along party lines Friday.
The Hill’s Scott Wong filmed the exchange after the vote on Friday.
Ms Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, chided Ms Greene for not abiding by the Christian concept of respecting neighbors.
“You try being a Christian and start treating your colleagues decently,” Ms Dingell said.
