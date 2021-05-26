Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace criticised her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing workers at a grocery store having marks on their name badges to show they're vaccinated to Jews being forced to wear arm bands in Nazi Germany to identify them as Jewish.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Ms Greene tweeted. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

Before that, Ms Greene appeared on a podcast and likened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to uphold mask mandates in the House chambers to Jews in Nazi Germany being forced to wear the Star of David.

“You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens – so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Ms Green said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Ms Mace lashed out at her fellow Republican over the remarks.

“Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful,” Ms Mace tweeted. “Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling.”

The Congresswoman then shared a flowchart that advised people on when it was appropriate to compare something to the holocaust. According to the chart, the answer is: never.

Ms Greene's anti-vax comments invoking the Holocaust were criticised by members of both parties.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also chastised Ms Greene for her comparison.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," Mr McCarthy said in a statement. "The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling."

He said not only did Ms Greene's comments not sit well with him, but they did not sit well with the party at large.

“Americans must stand together to defeat antisemitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called her words “sickening, reprehensible comments”, and said she “should stop this vile language immediately”.

Ms Greene defended herself, claiming she did not make comparisons to the Holocaust, despite doing exactly that.

“I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years. Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me,” she tweeted. “Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people. Why aren’t they?”

Ms Greene sent the tweet in response to a post by conservative media pundit Ben Shapiro criticising her “bizarrely nutso Holocaust analogy”.