Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed on Twitter for ranting about capitalist trash left outside the US Capitol after a protest led by “communists” Democratic Reps Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Ms Greene claimed that the Democrats had turned the East Capitol into a “homeless camp” by leaving “Dominos pizza boxes, Cheez-Its, and Oreos” strewn on the ground and added: “EVICT THEM!”

Republicans have been trying to connect Democrats and their policies to communism and socialism since the days of FDR in the 1930s, when former President Herbert Hoover claimed that President Franklin D Roosevelt’s New Deal would lead to socialism. Since then, so-called “red-baiting” has been a common tactic for Republicans.

Ms Bush and Ms Ocasio-Cortez were protesting the end of the eviction moratorium – a pandemic policy helping people stay in their homes even if they were unable to pay rent. The pressure campaign led to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging White House officials to renew the moratorium after they had initially argued that they didn’t have the authority to do so.

After a blame game between the Biden White House and congressional Democrats, with each calling upon the other to take action, the White House finally gave the green light to renew the eviction ban. Days after the moratorium expired on Saturday night, the CDC issued a new, more limited eviction freeze on Tuesday that’s set to expire on 3 October.

This new eviction ban is valid in states with “substantial” and “high” rates of transmission. As of Tuesday, that includes most of the US.

The CDC order mentions the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant in its reasoning: “Without this order, evictions in these [higher transmission] areas would likely exacerbate the increase in cases.”

“Where we are right now with such high disease rates, we felt a new, tailored order [was needed] to make sure that ... working Americans who were at risk of eviction could be stably housed during this really tenuous, challenging period of time,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky told NPR.

Many Twitter users were quick to note that Ms Greene didn’t appear to be as devastated by the damage done to the Capitol on 6 January when a MAGA-mob laid siege to the historic building to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Prosecutors have said that at least $1.5m worth of damage was done to the Capitol on 6 January. Close to 600 people have been charged for their actions surrounding the insurrection so far.

Ms Greene has argued that Capitol rioters are being mistreated by the Department of Justice.

“We suspect there is a two-tier justice system in the United States, for Trump supporters that are charged for January 6, and catch-and-release for Antifa and BLM rioters that have rioted and destroyed cities,” Ms Greene said last week.