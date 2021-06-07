Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks AOC over her grandmother’s house

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of former President Donald Trump’s slow response to Hurricane Maria has upset Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In response to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez pointing out the systemic neglect following Hurricane Maria by using her grandmother’s house as an example, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a noted vocal supporter of Trump, told her to “stop preaching victimhood” and “constantly playing the victim”.

Her comments come after a blogger for The Daily Wire decided to troll AOC by raising money for her grandmother on the back of the story.

"This is a woman who gets paid $174,000 a year. She is not married, she does not support a family,” Greene told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

"If her grandmother is living in squalor or having a hard time, she should be down there taking care of her. She should be paying for a place for her to live. She should be paying her bills and doing whatever she can to take care of her grandmother because that’s what people should do, is take care of your own family.”

Greene’s comments were in response to a tweet by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived,” she wrote. “Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Alongside the message, she posted a photo of her grandmother’s house, which shows major damage to the roof and buckets collecting the leaking rain water. She also tweeted about how she felt the problems on the US island territory where “systemic” and not something she could solve merely as a family member or as one politician.

“We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money.What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island,” she wrote.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s personal experience was seized upon by the right.

Matt Walsh tweeted back that it is “shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions”.

He then launched the trolling fundraiser which hit $100,000 before being removed by the site.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is the congressional representative for New York’s 14th district, and despite it being a US territory, Puerto Rico has no formal means of representation in Congress or in the Senate.

Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017 leading to 5,000 deaths and destroyed property, and an insufficient response from the federal government.

A report by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development was published last month that agreed with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s assessment and placed blame at the inaction of the Trump administration.

At the time, President Trump came under fire for treating his relief response merely as photo-op.

Rep. Greene has a well documented history of expressing contempt for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi threatened to suspend her for harassing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the floor of the House. Additionally, a video recently emerged of her coming to the Capitol Building in 2019 and demanding to be let into her office, which led to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to call for the Republican party to remove the whip from her.

Rep. Greene has already had her House Committee roles removed her for her long list of infractions. Recently, she came under fire for comparing the public health measure of wearing masks to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, but faced no consequences from the Republican party.

