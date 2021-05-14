Resurfaced video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing AOC’s office in 2019

A video has reemerged of Rep Marjorie Taylor-Greene attempting to confront Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019, two years before she was elected to serve Georgia in the US Congress.

At the time, Ms Greene, then a conservative activist, shared a livestream on social media where her followers could pose questions as she walked the halls of representatives’ offices. One of the first questions Ms Greene received called for her to ask Ms Ocasio-Cortez if she plans to donate her salary like former President Trump did because the Democrat is “a socialist”.

The since-deleted footage was first reported on by CNN on Friday morning.

Ms Greene agrees that she needs to confront Ms Ocasio-Cortez. When she gets to Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s office, Ms Greene and her companions are greeted by security officers. They insist they are “peaceful”.

“We are here peacefully,” Ms Greene says before showing the plaque outside of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s office.

“’Trump is your President’, I like that,” Ms Greene says to one of her entourage writing in the guest book. Ms Greene’s contribution to the guest book? “You’re a traitor”.

After signing the book, Ms Greene says she intends to go into the office, and is unhappy to discover the door locked.

“Excuse me, I’m an American citizen, I pay taxes,” she says on camera. “I’d like to speak to someone in Congress.”

They spend a few minutes outside the office and get increasingly more worked up as they are still refused entry into the office, and then go back to drawing messages in the guest book, such as a wall, a key anti-immigration election policy of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Ms Greene assumed her seat, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on 3 January, and has become notable for her controversial views and actions, such as harassing teenagers who survived a mass school shooting and her connections to conspiracy theory group QAnon.

On Thursday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said that Ms Greene behaved like a drunk customer in a bar.

“I used to work as a bartender. These are the kind of people I threw out of bars all the time,” the Democratic congresswoman told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s retort came after Ms Greene, who has been stripped of her committee assignments over her controversial positions, shouted at Ms Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week and labelled her a “radical socialist”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggested the matter might be sent to the House Ethics Committee for investigation.

“It was reported to our office what happened as members were leaving the floors yesterday, the verbal assault and abuse of our colleague, AOC,” Ms Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honour to the House or not bringing dishonour to the House,” Ms Pelosi added.

The Independent reached out to Ms Greene and Ms Ocasio-Cortez for comment on the resurfaced video, which was shared by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.