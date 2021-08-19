Marjorie Taylor Greene launches foul-mouthed attack on Biden in bizarre gym video

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again stirred up fury after posting an expletive laden video lashing out at Joe Biden over the US's chaotic pull out from Afghanistan.

In the video, which was posted to right-wing social media site Gettr, a sweat soaked Ms Greene says "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of s***."

"Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan, and you're letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you're lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home," she said.

Ms Greene's concern seems to extend only to the Americans stuck in Afghanistan, as she voted last month against increasing the number of visas given to Afghans who assisted the US during the 20-year war there.

The Republican congresswoman is referring to the thousands of Americans who are still stuck in Afghanistan as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country. Though the Taliban has stated it will not attack Americans so long as the US stays true to its September deadline to remove all troops from the country, the group has gone back on its promises in past negotiations.

Ms Greene's complaint also downplays the seriousness of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the US. At the time Ms Greene was filming her video, residents of Georgia were facing a surge of Delta variant coronavirus cases.

Hospitals are running out of ICU space due to the influx of new Covid-19 patients, and some cities and counties have started reinstating mitigation efforts like indoor mask mandates in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Only 40 per cent of Georgians have had at least one vaccine shot, and 48 per cent have been fully vaccinated. That number lags slightly behind the national average of 52 per cent of Americans who are fully vaccinated and far behind the 60 per cent of Americans who have had at least one shot.

The congresswoman has a history of downplaying the virus. Earlier this month she claimed erroneously that hospitals were not overrun with Covid-19 patients, and suggested that dying from the virus was just a natural part of life.

"We're human, we can't live forever," she said during an interview with right-wing network "Real America's Voice."

Ms Greene has refused to comment on whether or not she has taken the vaccine herself. When asked, she frequently claims that to ask her the question is a HIPPA violation. That is incorrect, as HIPPA is a law that healthcare providers must follow to protect patient privacy. It is not illegal to ask someone if they are vaccinated, and patients are allowed to freely discuss their own health histories.

The congresswoman did not post her video to Facebook or Twitter, where she has been disciplined for previous statements and where she risks potential permanent bans.

Ms Greene was predictably lambasted on social media for her video.