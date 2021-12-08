A video of a press conference has gone viral after a reporter accused GOP representatives of defending accused Capitol rioters more vigorously than they’ve defended the Capitol Police.

Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and two other House Republicans held the presser on Tuesday, protesting what they described as the cruel mistreatment of Capitol riot defendants in jail. During the Q&A at the end, one reporter vividly recalled the insurrection in which those defendants have been accused.

“We saw police officers who had been bear sprayed in their eyes and were blinded by many of these January 6 defendants that you are now drawing attention to,” the reporter said. “I don’t remember you holding a press conference about the ‘unusually cruel’ treatment of the Capitol Police officers.”

Ms Greene was clearly irritated by the question.

“You may not remember a particular press conference about police officers, but I have made many public statements and cried out against all violence against police officers,” the Georgia congresswoman shot back.

“Congressman Gohmert sponsored a bill that I co-sponsored along with him, wanting to give medals of honor,” she went on, “wanted to reward them for how they were treated during the January 6 riot, but also extend it to police officers all across the country. I’m not going to separate them. I am very supportive of our police and I have consistently denounced the violence here.”

In fact, Ms Greene, Mr Gaetz, and Rep Louie Gohmert all voted against a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the officers who defended the Capitol on 6 January. Separately, Mr Gohmert introduced an alternate version of the bill that made no mention of the Capitol riot. The first version was eventually passed.

On Twitter, where a video of the testy exchange gained nearly 800,000 views, viewers complained that no one fact-checked Ms Greene in real time.

“She voted against honoring the Capitol Police with medals,” one wrote. “Did anyone from the press remind her of that?”

“You actually voted AGAINST giving them medals,” another commented. “Interrupt these people if you have to, don’t let them change the narrative. Keep on them.”

The Independent has reached out to Ms Greene for comment.