Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online for sharing footage of apparent “fan mail” stuck to the walls outside her office in Congress.

Ms Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, posted a video of the letters from her supporters stuck to the walls outside her Washington DC office.

“I am so grateful for all the beautiful letters I receive everyday from great people all over America! It’s the nicest welcome back to my office in DC seeing some of them right at the front door,” she wrote. “Thank you for your prayers and support!”

The fain mail is hard to make out in the video. However, some of the messages can be deciphered, including one reading: “Thank you for all you do for the country.”

Since being elected to the House of Representatives in January, Ms Greene hasgarnered an established a notorious reputation for numerous reasons: her links to the conspiracy theory group QAnon, seeming to defend those who took part in the attempted coup on 6 January and her anti-covid safety measures rhetoric, among other controversies.

Earlier this month, her Twitter account was suspended for a week after she shared vaccine misinformation, claiming that the vaccines were “failing” to her more than 436,000 followers.

Ms Greene’s fan mail display was met with many users pointing out how childish it appeared to them. Many said it reminded them of a kindergarten classroom and not the decor of an US elected official.

One user wrote, “How unprofessional. Is this Kindergarten?”

“Looks like a kindergarten’s artwork on a refrigerator. All that’s missing are gold stars and sparkles,” tweeted Lee Roblatt.

“Looks like a kindergarten,” said Jo Connor.

“Isn’t that what the entrance to a kindergarten classroom looks like? Enough said,” tweeted Marie B Jump.

“Sorta reminds you of a kindergarten doesn’t it,” said Jane Dymond.

Other people asked if Ms Greene had other issues that she needed to be directing her attention to.

Roger Wallace replied, “COVID crisis in Georgia hospitals includes shortage of nurses,” along with an article about the covid crisis in her home state of Georgia.

On 19 August, 89 per cent of ICU beds were full and it was estimated that 4,850 people were receiving hospital treatment for the coronavirus, according to reports.

“Asking all you professionals?,” wrote Kathleen Flatley. “Do you have time for nonsense on your 1st day back from vacay, or are there too many important things to get caught up on?”