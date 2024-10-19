Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said COVID-19 vaccines should be investigated in light of “all time high” in cancer rates, despite it being a debunked claim.

“Cancer rates are at an all time high,” the Georgia lawmaker wrote on X Friday night. “In 2024, the US is expected to see over 611,000 cancer deaths, which is more than 1,600 deaths each day.”

Greene’s stats appear to come from the American Association of Cancer Research, which estimates more than two million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year.

“There are many factors involved, everything from bad food to low Vitamin D,” she continued. “But I believe we must investigate the Covid vaccines.”

However, Greene’s suggestion that “we must investigate” COVID-19 vaccines to find answers for cancer rates is not based on any legitimate evidence, as COVID-19 vaccines have never been shown to cause cancer.

Both the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute have made it clear there is no evidence to support the claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer or make it come back in a patient who is in remission.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to experience the “most severe” outcomes of the virus, which can include heart inflammation, hospitalization and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

More than 1.2 million people have died from COVID-19 since 2020, according to the CDC. As of October 5, 11.2 percent of adults reported having received the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccine, while 20.5 percent reported they “definitely” plan to receive one, according to the CDC.

Greene isn’t the only politician who has spread COVID-19 misinformation.

Robert F Kennedy Jr., a former independent contender for president and anti-vaccine activist who has since endorsed Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine is “the deadliest vaccine ever made” in 2021.

This is yet another untrue claim, as all reliable evidence indicates the vaccine is safe and effective.