Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marjorie Taylor Greene has wildly claimed that Slovakia’s Prime Minister may have been shot in an assassination attempt due to his supposed views on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Robert Fico remains in a stable but serious condition after he was shot several times by a “lone wolf” attacker on Wednesday. The politician spent five hours in surgery at the F D Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica following the attack, but is currently in an intensive care unit, the BBC reported.

Slovakia’s Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka described the attack as an attempted assassination that was motivated by politics.

That did not stop Ms Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican representative from Georgia, from retweeting a clip on X of a speech given by Mr Fico, apparently about his views on the vaccine. The Independent can’t confirm what the politician is saying in the clip.

In the footage, Mr Fico, 59, reportedly spoke out against the treatment of people who decided to against getting the COVID-19 vaccine and the “consequences” of mass Covid-19 vaccinations.

Police arrest a man after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and injured ( AP )

“This is great and courageous,” Ms Greene stated in response to the clip. “No wonder they shot him. I pray he makes a full recovery.”

Severe reactions after Covid-19 vaccination are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical personnel carry Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico to hospital after being transported in a helicopter, in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, May 15, 2024 ( via REUTERS )

People who have been inoculated are less likely to die from COVID-19 and are at no greater risk of death from non-COVID causes, than unvaccinated people, the agency states on its website.

Meanwhile, Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with attempted murder. He was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

According to local media reports, the man admitted to police that he’d spent days planning the attack which was motivated by political disagreements, he said.