A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.

“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show.

Ms Greene, who was stripped of her congressional committee assignments last year after video surfaced of her harassing a school shooting survivor, added that “they” do not understand that “they're the ones that are crazy and they're the ones that are so disconnected”.

The onetime 9/11 truther, who earlier this month accused Ms Pelosi of using “gazpacho police” against members of Congress — a botched attempt at comparing Capitol security efforts to the Nazi’s Gestapo secret police — told Jones she thinks Democrats are “really scared of the American people”.

“They know that if the American people actually woke up from the dream that they're living in the so called American dream where it's more like entertainment at like Roman games or something like that,” she added.