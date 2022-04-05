Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ridiculed on social media for propogating outdated ideas on gender with her definition of a woman.

“I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman,” she said in a speech at the GeorgiaRepublican Assembly over the weekend.

“We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

Ms Taylor Greene said this in response to an interaction from Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings last month.

The judge had declined to answer Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn’s question about the definition of a woman. Ms Brown Jackson had simply said that it would not be right for her to do so as she was “not a biologist”.

Ms Taylor Greene offered her own explanation after referring to this.

“She said she’s not a biologist,” the Congresswoman said. “Let me tell you right now what is a woman. This is an easy answer. We are a creation of God.”

Soon, hundreds of people took to social media to criticised Ms Taylor Greene.

One user on Twitter wrote: “Gah, I’m sorry, but it’s all so cultish... There is no other place in society for her except QANON. She and her ilk all need to be on a locked ward.”

Another user said: “Weaker? Subservient? Do you want to live like that? Fine. Most women I know find that idea demeaning and offensive. IMO it’s not the best of men to want that kind of lifetime companion either. A strong woman is a great woman.”

Many users criticised the Republican for “setting the women’s rights movements back be decades” by claiming that women are weaker than men.

One user said: “Women are not the weaker sex, as a matter of fact we can withstand a whole lot more pain than men, we can outsmart most men, we didn’t come from a f***ing rib AND we are equals to men, not identified merely as our husband’s wives but as equal partners.”

Another user wrote: “What’s the most shocking? ‘Adam’s rib?’ And Madison Cawthorn is trying to pass himself off as a Biologist??? These people live in a time centuries...not just decades...behind reality.”

This user was referring to far-right Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who is showing no signs of ceasing his barrage of controversial or offensive comments. On Monday, he took his rhetoric a step further with an odd choice of words used to define a biological woman during a speech on the House floor.

Mr Cawthorn attacked Democrats for their embrace of protections for transgender individuals against discrimination, and in doing so offered his own definition of a biological woman.

“Take notes, Madame Speaker. I’m about to define what a woman is for you. XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker. It’s so simple,” said Mr Cawthorn.

The euphemism used by the congressman to describe genitalia drew immediate reactions on social media from commenters who questioned the 26-year-old congressman’s choice of words.