Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at Lindsey Graham with doctored image

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at Lindsey Graham after he criticised her for defending the Air National Guardsman arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking national security documents.

Ms Greene defended Jack Teixeira – who she mistakenly called Jake – a US Air National Guardsman who allegedly leaked sensitive documents to members of his private Discord server.

Mr Teixeira was arrested on Thursday by federal law enforcement in connection with the leak and arraigned on Friday.

“Jake [Jack] Teixeira is a male, Christian, and antiwar,” Ms Greene had tweeted. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”

Mr Graham had indirectly criticised Ms Greene without naming her in an interview on Sunday with journalist Jon Karl on ABC News. “For any member of Congress to suggest its OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible,” he said.

Mr Teixeira was formally charged on Friday with leaking classified documents.

After Mr Graham’s criticism of her comment on Sunday, Ms Greene posted a doctored image on Twitter of Mr Graham with CNN anchor Dana Bash.

The image made it appear as though Mr Graham is holding a can of Bud Light from Anheuser-Busch’s collaboration with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has become popular on TikTok for documenting her transition.

The original image that showed Mr Graham holding a glass of beer was taken by Jason Bahr for Getty Images in 2016, according to Mediaite.

The image was not accompanied by any caption.

Several conservatives have raised objections to Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Mulvaney for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement on Friday in the wake of the anti-transgender backlash against the company.

“We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”