Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce saying marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’
Couple reportedly considered divorce in 2012
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and her husband Perry are reportedly getting a divorce.
According to court documents obtained by the New Yorker , Mr Greene is the one initiating the split, with a Wednesday legal filing describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”
“Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom,” Ms Greene wrote in a statement to The Independent. “I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!” Mr Greene said in a statement. “Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”
In July of 2012, Ms Greene herself reportedly sought a divorce from Perry, whom she married in 1995, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, which described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”
The couple reconciled two months later.
That year, the Georgia Republican reportedly carried on two affairs, one with a tantric sex guru named Craig Ivey, and another with a gym manager named Justin Tway, both in her home of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The Congress member declined to comment on allegations that she had previously had affairs in her home of Alpharetta, Georgia, when asked by The Independent.
The Georgia Republican has positioned herself as a strong advocate for traditional family values, and has demonised trans people for the sexual and gender identities, going so far as to declare she’s in a “spiritual war” against matters like gender-affirming medical care, which she has called "disgusting and appalling.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies