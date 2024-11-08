Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has insisted that Donald Trump’s victory proves that she’s not a “fringe extremist” but instead part of “mainstream America.”

Elected to the House in 2020, Greene has made a name for herself as a conspiracy theorist backing the QAnon movement and farcically claiming that wildfires in California were caused by a “Jewish space laser.”

More recently, she has been lambasted for tweeting “Yes, they can control the weather ... Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Real America’s Voice that she’s part of the ‘mainstream’ after Trump’s win ( Getty Images )

With Trump’s return to the national stage after he left in disgrace in 2021 after the Capitol riot, Greene’s influence within the Republican Party has only grown. She has now been mentioned as a possible cabinet member in the second Trump administration.

Appearing on the conservative outlet Real America’s Voice, Greene argued that she’s now part of the “mainstream” and no longer a “fringe” politician.

“Here’s one thing I would like to point out. They’ve attacked me continuously, called me radical, fringe extremists,” Greene said. “You know what they found out today? President Trump will have over five million of the popular vote ahead of Kamala Harris. He will, by the time this is done, likely have 312 electoral college votes.”

“The message that was shot across the bow is, guess what? The American people, the voters that voted for Trump overwhelmingly, they are MTG,” she added, referring to herself in the third person. “MTG is not radical or extreme. She’s mainstream America.

“And I am very much looking forward to working in an administration that is on that level. And we have to get it done. We made a lot of big promises on the campaign trail, and now we have to deliver.”

MTG has been a very vocal supporter of Trump ( EPA )

As Hurricane Helene battered parts of the country last month, Greene returned to the Covid-19 conspiracy theories she pushed during and after the pandemic. She once had to backtrack after comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

“Climate change is the new Covid. Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled. Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are,” she wrote on X on October 7.

During her appearance on Real America’s Voice, Greene argued that MAGA loyalists should first be considered for cabinet positions in Trump’s new administration over people like independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, billionaire Elon Musk, and entrepreneur and Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Those are brand-new people,” Greene said. “RFK, Vivek, they both tried to beat [Trump] in the presidential race this year.”

She added: “So I’m glad that they’re supporting President Trump, I want them on the team for their strengths, but I also don’t think that we put them in charge of everything.”

“It’s important to realize who stood with President Trump from the beginning, never backed down, never stabbed him in the back, never tried to beat him,” Greene argued. “And there [are] those of us that have been very loyal. We understand his policies, we support them through and through. And I’d like to see people like us that have done that very much involved.”