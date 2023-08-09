Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene bellowed with laughter when at a recent town hall a supporter suggested executing political rivals.

Ms Taylor had a q&a session with Gordon County residents when she was asked about the penalty for treason.

“We know that treason has been released and nobody is prepared to answer for it. Something has got to be done. It’s treason. Our country, our Constitution has been stomped on repeatedly. ... People have got to be tried for treason,” an audience member said.

To that, Ms Greene retorted yes.

Then another supporter chimed in adding, “And death penalty” causing Ms Greene to roar with laughter.

“I think we’re ending on the right note,” Ms Greene said.

In 2021, a CNN review of Ms Greene’s social media — from before she ran for Congress to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District — found that repeatedly call for the execution of Democratic politicians including former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a Facebook post in 2018, Greene went on a rant about the Iran Deal from Mr Obama’s tenure as president. Then a supporter commented on the post, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,” referring to Mr Obama and Ms Hillary Clinton.

Greene replied, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”