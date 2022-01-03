Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the right-wing congresswoman famous for her support of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Covid-19, and other issues has been temporarily suspended from Facebook hours after being banned permanently from Twitter.

The congresswoman confirmed her suspension in a Telegram post, calling the company’s decision “beyond censorship of speech”.

Her suspension appeared to result from the same post that got her a final, fifth strike from Twitter which led to her account’s deactivation: A post claiming that vaccine injury and death reports gathered by a reporting service operated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proved that the government was ignoring large numbers of deaths resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine.

In reality, the data used by the congresswoman in her post contained anecdotal reports unverified by the FDA; clinical trials have shown the vaccine can have mild side effects, and a handful of serious side effects that are much rarer.

Ms Greene originally posted a message on both platforms pointing to a large number of reports of injury or death among Covid-19 vaccine recipients as evidence that the federal government was ignoring “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths”.

The data, though anecdotal and not verified by any government agency, has nevertheless become a favourite among anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists attempting to assert that the jabs are more dangerous than doctors and federal public health experts say.

The congresswoman’s Twitter post was far from her first spreading misinformation related to Covid-19, and she received at least two temporary suspensions last year for the same issue. She was also penalised by the company in January of 2021 for spreading false claims about the 2020 election.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Independent on Sunday.

