Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Georgia DA to face criminal probe

Far-right congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a criminal investigation into the district attorney prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Ms Greene has requested a criminal probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and an attorney representing the DA's office in the Trump case. An attorney representing Michael Roman, a Trump co-defendant, alleged that the two had engaged in an improper relationship. Ms Greene said their interactions accounted for an "illegal conflict of interest."

The complaint alleges that Ms Willis and Mr Wade are involved in a romantic relationship, and that Ms Willis may have personally benefited by hiring Mr Wade for the Trump case, according to NBC News.

The filing claims Ms Willis paid "her secret boyfriend" nearly $700,000 in state funds since he was hired to work the Trump case. The implication of that accusation is that Ms Willis is using Mr Wade to pay herself using state funds.

Ms Willis and Mr Wade have been accused of taking trips to locations like Napa Valley, California, and the Caribbean together.

"If proven true, these actions reflect Fani Willis' serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath," Ms Greene said in the filing.

The complaint goes on to attempt to tie the alleged improper relationship to the Trump case, arguing Ms Willis has shown an "unlawful partisan pattern ... to illegally politicize and weaponize her public office" against Mr Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

However, nowhere in the complaint does Ms Greene provide evidence substantiating her claim that the alleged kick-back scheme has any political motivation.

The alleged improper relationship was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which reported that Ms Willis had been subpoenaed in Mr Wade's divorce case on Monday.

Ms Willis is prosecuting a RICO case against Mr Trump and 18 other co-defendants focused on his alleged attempts to steal the 2020 election by asking Georgia election officials, including the state's secretary of state and a slate of loyalist electors, to commit voter fraud on his behalf.

Mr Trump is facing charges in four criminal cases, including the Fulton County case.

Ms Willis has not provided a public statement regarding the allegations.

The Independent has reached out for comment.